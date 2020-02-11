Review: `Land of Men' is literary junkie's dream come true

“In the Land of Men: a Memoir,” Ecco, by Adrienne Miller

Adrienne Miller was 22 years old when she landed a job as an editorial assistant at GQ magazine. The experience provided a solid foundation that eventually opened a door three years later for her to be the first woman to hold the title of literary editor of Esquire.

For years she navigated a male-dominated world at a time when print was still king. Although she was surrounded by pompous egos and blatant sexism, Miller found sanctuary at her desk, reading a piece of literature, ready to edit. The pages of Norman Miller, George Plimpton and Dave Eggers crossed that surface. But it was David Foster Wallace who impacted her life both professionally and personally.

What starts out as an ordinary editing job almost immediately evolves into a deep friendship. Miller permits the reader to behold the complexities of the renowned writer by sharing intimate details of their relationship. She was his sounding board, his anchor and his advocate.

The book showcases Miller’s editing prowess as evidenced by what she chooses to omit. She has the ability to draw the reader in with an impressive cannon of literary content, yet trusts her writing enough to inject humor when necessary. “In the Land of Men” is both tender and painful. It’s power and mercy. If you love literature, novels, or anything that has to do with the written word, you will enjoy “In the Land of Men.”