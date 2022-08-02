Review: 'Bullet Train' goes off the rails, but Pitt doesn't

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Aboard the speeding locomotive of “Bullet Train” ride at least five assassins, one venomous reptile (a snake on the train), countless glib Guy Ritchie-esque slo-mo action sequences, and one bucket-hat wearing Brad Pitt.
It's a lot of ingredients that go into this candy-colored, battle royale of a movie. But the only one that really matters is that last one. At 58, Pitt's star power has never seemed so easy and so natural. Radiant in “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood,” delicious in “The Lost City," Pitt glides into “Bullet Train” in an rarified state of cruise control. Seldom has a movie star seemed to be having so much fun.