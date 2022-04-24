Review: Broadway's 'Funny Girl' a Beanie Feldstein triumph

NEW YORK (AP) — When Broadway's revival of “Funny Girl” begins, star Beanie Feldstein sits in a Broadway dressing room, getting ready to go on. She wonders nervously to her assistant: "You ever feel like there’s someone watching from the shadows?"
The line takes an extra jolt of meaning because Feldstein is stepping into hallowed ground. She's playing Fanny Brice, a role so associated with Barbra Streisand in the '60s that no Broadway revival has been attempted until now — with a Sunday opening at the August Wilson Theatre that even coincides with Streisand’s 80th birthday.