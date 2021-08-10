Poles protest bill that would silence US-owned TV network VANESSA GERA, Associated Press Aug. 10, 2021 Updated: Aug. 10, 2021 9:03 p.m.
People demonstrate in defense of media freedom in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Poles demonstrated nationwide Tuesday against a bill widely viewed as a effort by the country's nationalist ruling party to silence an independent, U.S.-owned television broadcaster that is critical of the government.
Donald Tusk, the leader of the Polish opposition party Civic Platform, speaks to a crowd of protesters in defense of media freedom in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Donald Tusk, the leader of the Polish opposition party Civic Platform, speaks to a crowd of protesters in defense of media freedom in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Protesters display posters in support of the independent broadcaster TVN during a demonstration in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. TVN is owned by Discovery Inc.
Protesters display posters in support of the independent broadcaster TVN during a demonstration in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Protesters display posters in support of the independent broadcaster TVN during a demonstration in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Protesters display posters in support of the independent broadcaster TVN during a demonstration in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Protesters display posters in support of the independent broadcaster TVN during a demonstration in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poles demonstrated nationwide Tuesday against a bill widely viewed as a effort by the country’s nationalist ruling party to silence an independent, U.S.-owned television broadcaster that is critical of the government.
Technically, the bill would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies. In practice, it would push American company Discovery Inc. to sell its controlling stake in TVN, a network with many channels that operates the all-news station TVN24 and has a flagship evening news program watched daily by millions.