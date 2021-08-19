Persephone, the robot guide, leads visitors in a Greek cave COSTAS KANTOURIS, Associated Press Aug. 19, 2021 Updated: Aug. 19, 2021 2:46 a.m.
1 of11 Persephone guides the visitors inside Alistrati cave, about 135 kilometers (84 miles) northeast of Thessaloniki, Greece, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Persephone, billed as the world's first robot used as a tour guide inside a cave, has been welcoming visitors to the Alistrati cave, since mid-July. Giannis Papanikos/AP Show More Show Less
ALISTRATI, Greece (AP) — Persephone is a tour guide in Greece, but perhaps not the type people are used to.
Billed as the world’s first robot tour guide inside a cave, Persephone has been welcoming visitors since mid-July to the Alistrati Cave in northern Greece, 135 kilometers (84 miles) northeast of the city of Thessaloniki.
