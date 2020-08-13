PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Sucker Punch” by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)

2. “1st Case” by Patterson/Tebbetts (Little, Brown)

3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

4. “The Order” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

5. “Near Dark” by Brad Thor (Atria)

6. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

7. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

8. “The Silent Wife” by Karin slaughter (William Morrow)

9. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

10. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

11. “Harrow the Ninth” by Tamsyn Muir (Tor.com)

12. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)

13. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

14. “The Friendship List” by Susan mallery (HQN)

15. “Deadlock” by Catherine Coulter (Gallery)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Live Free or die” by Sean Hannity (Threshold)

2. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

4. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

5. “Make Change” by Shaun King (HMH)

6. “The Answer Is...” by Alex Trebek (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

8. “How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps” by Ben Shapiro (Broadside)

9. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

10. “Jesus Politics” by Phil Robertson (Thomas Nelson)

12. “It Was All a Lie” by Stuart Stevens (Knopf)

13. “The Plus” by Greg Gutfeld (Threshold)

14. “True Crimes and Misdemeanors” by Jeffrey Toobin (Doubleday)

15. “Begin Again” by Eddie S. Glaude (Crown)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Child's Play” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. “Golden in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

3. “Paranoid” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

4. “The Cowboy’s Lady” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

5. “The Titanic Secret” by Cussler/DuBrul (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

6. “Outfox” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Buzzard’s Bluff” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

8. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Dell)

9. “Labyrinth” by Catherine Coulter (Pocket)

10. “Dark Illusion” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

11. “The cornwalls Vanish” by Patterson/DuBois (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Redemption” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “Suddenly You” by Lisa Kleypas (Avon)

14. “Deadly Touch” by Heather Graham (Mira)

15. “Tracking a Kidnapper” by Valerie Hansen (Love Inspired Suspense)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)

2. “Chiquis Keto” by Chiquis Rivera (Atria)

3. “Cajun Justice” by Patterson/Acum (Grand Central)

4. “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander (New Press)

5. “Publication Manual of the APA” (7th ed.) (APA)

6. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Anchor))

7. “The Long Call” by Ann Cleeves (Minotaur)

8. “Let Me Go” by Casey Watson (Harper Element)

9. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

10. “This Tender Land: by William Kent Krueger (Atria)

11. “Permission to Feel” by Marc Brackett (Celadon)

12. “Long Range” by c.J. Box (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

13. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

14. “The Rescue” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

15. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba” (Vol. 15) by Koyoharu Gotouge (Kensington)