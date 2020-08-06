PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “1st Case” by Patterson/Tebbetts (Little, Brown)

2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

3. “The Order” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

4. “Near Dark” by Brad Thor (Atria)

5. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

6. “Deadlock” by Catherine Coulter (Gallery)

7. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

8. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

9. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

10. “The End of Her” by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

11. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron)

12. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)

13. “A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine )

14. “Relentless” by R.A. Salvatore (Harper Voyager)

15. “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump (Simon & Schuster)

2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

3. “The Plus” by Greg Gutfeld (Threshold)

4. “How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps” by Ben Shapiro (Broadside)

5. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

6. “The Answer Is...” by Alex Trebek (Simon & Schuster)

7. “Begin Again” by Eddie S. Glaude (Crown)

8. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

9. “The Room Where It Happened” by John Bolton (Simon & Schuster)

10. “Blitz” by David Horowitz (Humanix)

11. “The World of Cyberpunk 2077” by Marcin Batylda (Dark Horse)

12. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook)

13. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)

14. “Breath” by James Nestor (Riverhead)

15. “Get Out of Your Head” by Jennie Allen (WaterBrook)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “Golden in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

2. “Child’s Play” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “The Cowboy’s Lady” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

4. “Paranoid” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

5. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Dell)

6. “Deadly Touch” by Heather Graham (Mira)

7. “Redemption” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

8. “The Titanic Secret” by Cussler/Du Brul (Putnam)

9. “Buzzard’s Bluff” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. “The Warning” by James Patterson (Grand Central)

11. “Feels Like Family” by Sherryl Woods (Mira)

12. “The Mackade Brothers: Rafe & Jared” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

13. “Suddenly You” by Lisa Kleypas (Avon)

14. “Labyrinth” by Catherine Coulter (Pocket)

15. “Desolation Road” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Cajun Justice” by Patterson/Acum (Grand Central)

2. “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo (Seal)

3. “Intimations” by Zadie Smith (Penguin Books)

4. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

5. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Anchor)

6. “Avatar: The Last Airbender: The Promise Omnibus” by Gene Luen Yang et al. (Dark Horse)

7. “The Rescue” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

8. “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander (New Press)

9. "This Tender Land: by William Kent Krueger (Atria)

10. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

11. “The Long Call” by Ann Cleeves (Minotaur)

12. “Publication Manual of the APA (7th ed.)" ( APA)

13. “Hush” by Patterson/Fox Grand Central

14. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry Berkley

15. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Bantam)