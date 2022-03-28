Oscars live: Coming-of-age film ‘CODA’ wins best picture The Associated Press March 27, 2022 Updated: March 28, 2022 4:26 a.m.
“CODA” has won best picture at the Oscars.
The small, coming-of-age film about the only hearing member in a family of deaf adults written and directed by Siân Heder took the top prize over bigger-budget contenders at the Academy Awards on Sunday night.
