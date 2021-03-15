'Mank' leads Academy Awards nominations with 10 nods JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer March 15, 2021 Updated: March 15, 2021 9:34 a.m.
In this image released by Netflix, Gary Oldman portrays Herman Mankiewicz in a scene from "Mank." (Nikolai Loveikis/Netflix via AP)
FILE - Chloe Zhao poses for a portrait to promote her film "Nomadland" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 22, 2018. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)
This image released by Focus Features shows Carey Mulligan, left, Emerald Fennell and Laverne Cox on the set of "Promising Young Woman." (Focus Features via AP)
This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Frances McDormand, left, and and David Strathairn in a scene from the film "Nomadland." (Searchlight Pictures via AP)
This image released by A24 shows, from left, Steven Yeun, Alan S. Kim, Yuh-Jung Youn, Yeri Han, and Noel Cho in a scene from "Minari."(Josh Ethan Johnson/A24 via AP)
This image released by Netflix shows , from left, Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Ben Shenkman, Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne and Alex Sharp in a scene from "The Trial of the Chicago 7." (Niko Tavernise/Netflix via AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from "Judas and the Black Messiah.". (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Anthony Hopkins, left, with director Florian Zeller on the set of "The Father." (Sean Gleason/Sony Pictures Classics via AP)
This image released by Amazon Studios shows Riz Ahmed in a scene from "Sound of Metal." (Amazon Studios via AP)
This image released by Focus Features shows Carey Mulligan in a scene from the film "Promising Young Woman."(Focus Features via AP)
This image released by A24 shows Steven Yeun, left, and Will Patton, center, with Lee Isaac Chung on the set of "Minari." (Joe Rushmore/A24 via AP)
In this image released by Netflix, actor Gary Oldman, left, appears with director and David Fincher on the set of "Mank." (Netflix via AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — David Fincher’s “Mank” led nominations to the 93rd Academy Awards with 10 nods Monday, and for the first time, two women — Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell — were nominated for best director.
Eight films were nominated for best picture. “Mank” was joined by Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman,” Zhao’s “Nomadland,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Sound of Metal,” “Minari,” “The Father” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”