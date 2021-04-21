Novel about Vietnam veteran wins $5,000 William Colby prize

NEW YORK (AP) — A novel about a Marine's time in Vietnam and his struggles back home has won a $5,000 prize. Mark Treanor's “A Quiet Cadence” is this year's recipient of the William E. Colby Award for best debut book, fiction or nonfiction, military history, foreign policy or intelligence operations.

Treanor is a Vietnam veteran who has a long career in public service, including as chairman to the advisory committee to the Import-Export Bank and and vice chairman of the Board of Visitors of the U.S. Naval Academy. He is currently a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a senior fellow of the American Leadership Forum.