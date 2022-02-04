New this week: Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez and Puppy Bowl

Here\u2019s a collection curated by The Associated Press\u2019 entertainment journalists of what\u2019s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. MOVIES \u2014 Valentine's Day means romantic comedies, and romantic comedies \u2014 often enough \u2014 mean Jennifer Lopez. The rom-com mainstay of \u201cMaid in Manhattan" and \u201cThe Wedding Planner\u201d returns to the genre in \u201cMarry Me,\u201d which opens Friday in theaters and on Peacock. In it, she plays a J-Lo-like pop star who learns her fianc\u00e9 has been cheating on her just before their wedding is to be televised. Heartbroken and distraught, she pulls a random fan (Owen Wilson) out of the audience who happens to be holding a \u201cMarry Me\u201d sign. The movie, which Lopez produced and performs songs in, will surely strike some as reflecting the star's own closely followed, always-in-the-spotlight romantic life. It's also her first lead role in a movie since 2019's acclaimed \u201cHustlers.\u201d \u2014 Amazon Studios, too, has its own prominent rom-com offering, starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate. In \u201cI Want You Back,\u201d they play a pair of dumped 30-somethings stewing over their breakups. The two friends conspire to ruin their ex's new relationships to win them back. The film, which debuts Friday on Amazon Prime Video, is directed by Jason Orley, who helmed the charming 2019 Pete Davidson film \u201cBig Time Adolescence.\u201d Davidson also makes an appearance in \u201cI Want You Back.\u201d \u2014 AP Film Writer Jake Coyle MUSIC \u2014 Mary J. Blige may have just said goodbye to viewers in the season finale of her Starz series \u201cPower Book II: Ghost\u201d but she's not going away: Blige pops up in a big way this week with a new album out Friday, Feb. 11, and a spot in the Super Bowl halftime show. The 13-track album, called \u201cGood Morning Gorgeous,\u201d features Anderson .Paak, Usher, DJ Khaled, Dave East and Fivio Foreign. The title track is an affirmation: \u201cSometimes you gotta look in the mirror and say\/'Good morning gorgeous'\/No one else can make me feel this way.\u201d \u2014 Spoon roar back with the 10-track, stripped-down rock \u2018n\u2019 roll album \u201cLucifer on the Sofa\u201d out Friday, Feb. 11. It marks the quintet's first set of songs recorded in its hometown of Austin, Texas, in more than a decade, kicked off by the single \u201cWild.\u201d \u201cWe wanted to make a rock \u2018n\u2019 roll record, a great rock \u2018n\u2019 roll record. I just don\u2019t feel like there\u2019s enough great rock \u2018n\u2019 roll records being made these days,\u201d frontman Britt Daniel recently told The AP. He also revealed that the title song refers to himself, saying that's \u201cthe character that I can become when I\u2019m at my worst.\u201d \u2014 AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy TELEVISION \u2014 Joseph Sikora\u2019s Tommy Egan is at the center of \u201cPower Book IV: Force,\u201d as is Chicago. It\u2019s where Tommy ends up after ditching the familiar turf of New York, and executive producer Curtis \u201c50 Cent\u201d Jackson says the Windy City is both a character and a means of approaching the third \u201cPower Book\u201d spinoff with a clean slate and new tone. For Tommy, what was intended as a quick stop ends up plunging him into the city\u2019s drug game and scheming to become its kingpin. Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan and Shane Harper are among the cast members in the drama debuting Sunday, Feb. 6, on Starz. \u2014 Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo star in HBO Max\u2019s \u201cThe Girl Before,\u201d adapted from novelist JP Delaney\u2019s best-selling psychological thriller of the same name. Mbatha-Raw\u2019s Jane is delighted to move into an impressively sleek, modern house, the work of an architect (Oyelowo) who requires occupants to follow his demanding rules. When Jane begins to discover parallels between her experience and that of previous tenant Emma (Jessica Plummer), the posh digs start to look far less appealing. The drama\u2019s four episodes are out Thursday. \u2014 All together now: Awww, Puppy Bowl is back! The event rides the coattails of that other, puppy-less bowl game and for the good cause of showcasing animal shelters, their dedicated staffers and the furry residents in need of homes. When Team Ruff and Team Fluff and coaches Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg meet in \u201cPuppy Bowl XVIII,\u201d more pups will take the field than ever before. The three-hour event, on discovery+ and Animal Planet at 2 p.m. EST Sunday, Feb. 13, features 118 adoptable players from 33 states. Among them: Benny, a wheelchair-using Labradoodle, and Pongo, a deaf Dalmatian. \u2014 AP Television Writer Lynn Elber ___ Catch up on AP\u2019s entertainment coverage here: https:\/\/apnews.com\/apf-entertainment.