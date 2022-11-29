Museums' daring feat brings major Ukraine art show to Spain

MADRID (AP) — Against a backdrop of Russian bombardments, border closures and a nail-biting 3,500-kilometer (2,150-mile) truck journey across Europe, Spain's Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum has teamed up with the National Art Museum of Ukraine to secretly bring dozens of 20th century Ukrainian avant-garde artworks to Madrid for a unique exhibition and a show of support for the war-torn country.
“In The Eye Of The Hurricane. Modernism in Ukraine 1900-1930s,” opens to the public Tuesday, featuring some 70 works mostly from the Kyiv gallery and the country's theater, music and cinema museum. It will run until next April.