Mini Lady Liberty statue heads to US for July 4 celebrations June 7, 2021 Updated: June 7, 2021 11:08 a.m.
1 of15 Workers prepare the bronze of the "Liberty Enlightening the World" by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty in Paris, Monday, June 7, 2021. A 1/16 replica smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of its trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day on July 4. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Workers secure the move of the "Liberty Enlightening the World" by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty, in Paris, Monday, June 7, 2021. A bronze 1/16 replica smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of its trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day on July 4. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
3 of15 Workers prepare the bronze of the "Liberty Enlightening the World" by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty in Paris, Monday, June 7, 2021. A 1/16 replica smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of its trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day on July 4. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 The "Liberty Enlightening the World" by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty, is waiting for its move, in Paris, Monday, June 7, 2021. A bronze 1/16 replica smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of its trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day on July 4. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 The "Liberty Enlightening the World" by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty, is waiting for its move, in Paris, Monday, June 7, 2021. A bronze 1/16 replica smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of its trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day on July 4. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
6 of15 Workers secure the move of the "Liberty Enlightening the World" by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty, in Paris, Monday, June 7, 2021. A bronze 1/16 replica smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of its trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day on July 4. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 The "Liberty Enlightening the World" by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty, is waiting for its move, in Paris, Monday, June 7, 2021. A bronze 1/16 replica smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of its trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day on July 4. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Workers prepare the bronze of the "Liberty Enlightening the World" by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty in Paris, Monday, June 7, 2021. A 1/16 replica smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of its trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day on July 4. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
9 of15 A worker secures the move of the "Liberty Enlightening the World" by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty in Paris, Monday, June 7, 2021. A 1/16 bronze replica smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of its trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day on July 4. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
10 of15 A detail of the "Liberty Enlightening the World" by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty, in Paris, Monday, June 7, 2021. A bronze 1/16 replica smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of its trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day on July 4. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Workers prepare the "Liberty Enlightening the World" by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty, in Paris, Monday, June 7, 2021. A bronze 1/16 replica smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of its trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day on July 4. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 the "Liberty Enlightening the World" by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty, is waiting for its move, in Paris, Monday, June 7, 2021. A bronze 1/16 replica smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of its trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day on July 4. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 A worker secures the move of the "Liberty Enlightening the World" by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty in Paris, Monday, June 7, 2021. A 1/16 bronze replica smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of its trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day on July 4. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Workers secure the move of the "Liberty Enlightening the World" by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty, in Paris, Monday, June 7, 2021. A bronze 1/16 replica smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of its trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day on July 4. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15 U.S. Embassy representative Liam Wasley, delivers his speech as workers secure the move of the "Liberty Enlightening the World" by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, a mini-replica of the French-designed Statue of Liberty, in Paris, Monday, June 7, 2021. A bronze 1/16 replica smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of its trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day on July 4. Francois Mori/AP Show More Show Less
PARIS (AP) — A replica of the Statue of Liberty, smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Ellis Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday ahead of a trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day.
The nearly 3-meter-high (nearly 10-foot high) bronze will make a nine-day trip across the Atlantic Ocean later this month, sailing out aboard a container ship from the French port of Le Havre to Baltimore. It will then be transported to Ellis Island, arriving in time for July 4 celebrations.