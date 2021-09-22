Melvin Van Peebles, godfather of Black cinema, dies at 89 JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer Sep. 22, 2021 Updated: Sep. 22, 2021 7:15 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Melvin Van Peebles, the groundbreaking filmmaker, playwright and musician whose work ushered in the “blaxploitation” wave of the 1970s and influenced filmmakers long after, has died. He was 89.
In statement, his family said that Van Peebles, father of the actor-director Mario Van Peebles, died Tuesday evening at his home in Manhattan.