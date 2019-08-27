Margaret Atwood among 2019 Center for Fiction honorees

FILE - This April 13, 2018 file photo shows author Margaret Atwood at Variety's Power of Women: New York event in New York. Literary agent Lynn Nesbit, Atwood and some of the forces behind the Hulu adaptation of her novel "The Handmaid's Tale" will be this year's honorees at the Center for Fiction's benefit and awards dinner. The ceremony will be held Dec. 10.

NEW YORK (AP) — Literary agent Lynn Nesbit and Margaret Atwood and some of the forces behind the Hulu adaptation of her novel "The Handmaid's Tale" will be this year's honorees at the Center for Fiction's benefit and awards dinner.

The Center announced Tuesday that Nesbit would receive the Maxwell E. Perkins Award, given to an editor, publisher, or agent who has discovered, nurtured and championed fiction writers. Nesbit's clients have included Jeffrey Eugenides, Anne Rice and Tom Wolfe. Atwood, Hulu executive Craig Erwich and Bruce Miller, creator and showrunner of the Hulu "Handmaid's Tale" series will be presented the center's first ever On Screen Award for an adaptation that reflects the "complexity and vision of great novels."

The ceremony will be held Dec. 10 in New York.