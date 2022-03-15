Man wanted in stabbing at New York’s MoMA arrested in Philly March 15, 2022 Updated: March 15, 2022 7:36 p.m.
In this photo from a social media post by Scott Cowdrey, people are evacuated from the Museum of Modern Art where a stabbing occurred, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York. Police said two people were stabbed inside MoMA and in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital. (Scott Cowdrey via AP)
In this photo provided by Yuichi Shimada, medical personnel respond at the Museum of Modern Art in New York after a man stabbed two employees after he was denied entrance for previous incidents of disorderly conduct, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Yuichi Shimada via AP)
In this photo provided by Yuichi Shimada, authorities respond and people gather outside at the Museum of Modern Art in New York after a man stabbed two employees after he was denied entrance for previous incidents of disorderly conduct, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Yuichi Shimada via AP)
This photo provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows Gary Cabana, who was arrested at a Philadelphia bus terminal early Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after setting his hotel room on fire, police said. Cabana is suspected of stabbing two workers at New York's Museum of Modern Art and making threats regarding former President Donald Trump. (Philadelphia Police Department via AP)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man suspected of stabbing two workers at New York’s Museum of Modern Art and making threats regarding former President Donald Trump was arrested at a Philadelphia bus terminal early Tuesday after setting his hotel room on fire, police said.
Gary Cabana, 60, had been sought by police since Saturday. Philadelphia police found him sleeping on a bench and he was arrested without incident. He was charged with arson and other offenses for the hotel fire.