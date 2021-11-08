Lauren Groff, Ibram X. Kendi among Carnegie Medal finalists

NEW YORK (AP) — Lauren Groff's novel “Matrix,” the story of a 12th century royal outcast who combats the rule of men and other hierarchies, is among the finalists for an Andrew Carnegie Medal for fiction. “Four Hundred Souls," a “Community History of African America” co-authored by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain, is a nonfiction nominee.

"Matrix," already a National Book Award nominee, is among three finalists announced Monday for the fiction medal, along with Tom Lin's “The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu” and Kirstin Valdez Quade's “The Five Wounds.”