Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify

Por The Associated Press

Las 10 canciones más escuchadas de la semana en Spotify, en algunos países de Latinoamérica y España

ARGENTINA

1.- “Wacha” - KHEA y Duki

2.- “L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38” - L-Gante y Papu DJ

3.- “Además de mí (remix)” - Duki, KHEA, Lit Killah, María Becerra, Rusherking y Tiago PZK

4.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

5.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

6.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

7.- “Acaramelao” - María Becerra

8.- “L-Gante Rkt” - L-Gante y Papu DJ

9.- “Baila conmigo” - Selena Gómez y Rauw Alejandro

10.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

CHILE

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

3.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

4.- “911” - Sech

5.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

6.- “Juju Juju” - El Futuro Fuera de Orbita con Harry Nach

7.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

8.- “Explícito” - Mike Towers

9.- “Hecha pa’ mí” - Boza

10.- “Siempre fine” - Ak4:20

COLOMBIA

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

3.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

4.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis

5.- “911” - Sech

6.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

7.- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon

8.- “Purrito apa” - Feid y ICON

9.- “Chimbita” - Feid y Sky Rompiendo

10.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

ESPAÑA

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “911” - Sech

3.- “Flamenco y bachata” - Daviles de Novelda

4.- “Ella no es tuya (remix)” - Rochy RD, Myke Towers y Nicki Nicole

5.- “Travesuras (remix)” - Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel

6.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

7.- “Ingobernable” - C. Tangana, Gipsy Kings, Nicolás Reyes y Tonino Baliardo

8.- “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

9.- “Solo” - Ana Mena, Maffio y Omar Montes

10.- “Me fijé” - Alex Rose y Rauw Alejandro

MÉXICO

1.- “Fiel” - Wisin, Jhay Cortez y Los Legendarios

2.- “Telepatía” - Kali Uchis

3.- “Dákiti” - Bad Bunny y Jhay Cortez

4.- “Bandido” - Myke Towers y Jhun

5.- “La noche de anoche” - Bad Bunny y Rosalía

6.- “Bichota” - Karol G

7.- “Peaches” - Justin Bieber con Daniel Caesar y Giveon

8.- “Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd

9.- “Hawái” - Maluma

10.- “Reloj” - Anuel AA y Rauw Alejandro