Kevin Bacon brings music back to venues for charity concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Musician and actor Kevin Bacon is bringing live music back to venues that have been shuttered this year with an all-star concert TV special.
Bacon is the co-host and an executive producer for “Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change," featuring Bon Jovi, Jon Batiste, Machine Gun Kelly, Snoop Dogg, Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow, at venues in Nashville, Tennessee; New York City and Los Angeles. The charity concert airing on CBS on Dec. 15 will raise money for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and WhyHunger.