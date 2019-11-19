Kelly Clarkson on new music, family life and cruise ships

FILE - This April 14, 2019 file photo shows singer and actress Kelly Clarkson posing for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Clarkson has been named the godmother of Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship Norwegian Encore, and the pop star said she signed on to the project because it aligned with the things that’s most important to her life: families spending time together, humanitarian work, and live music. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - This April 14, 2019 file photo shows singer and actress Kelly Clarkson posing for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Clarkson has been named the godmother of Norwegian Cruise Line’s ... more Photo: Rebecca Cabage, Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP Photo: Rebecca Cabage, Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Kelly Clarkson on new music, family life and cruise ships 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelly Clarkson already has a stacked resume — singer, songwriter, talk-show host, “Voice” coach, children’s book author and mother of four. Now she’s adding travel to the mix.

Clarkson has been named godmother of Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, Norwegian Encore. Clarkson said she signed on to the project because it aligned with the things that are most important to her: family, humanitarian work and live music.

Says Clarkson: “That’s kind of where I’m at in my career. It’s not just about singing. ... It’s about all of it tying together and making sense organically together.”

Clarkson will perform at the ship’s christening ceremony Thursday in Miami. On “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she gave free cruises to 20 music educators as part of her partnership with Norwegian.