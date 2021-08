NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country stars Keith Urban, Toby Keith, Carly Pearce and Jamey Johnson will perform at the Academy of Country Music Honors, which will honor Loretta Lynn, Dan + Shay and Luke Combs among others.

The annual show on Aug. 25 in Nashville, Tennessee, will present industry awards to artists, songwriters, producers and musicians for their special contributions to country music.