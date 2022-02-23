Kate meets Danish queen, plays with kids on Copenhagen trip Feb. 23, 2022 Updated: Feb. 23, 2022 8:59 a.m.
1 of17 Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Lego Foundation PlayLab on Campus Carlsberg in Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is in Copenhagen on a two day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. (John Sibley/Pool via AP) John Sibley/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Denmark's Crown Princess Mary, centre and Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge cross the courtyard on their way to lunch at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The Duchess is in Copenhagen on the second day of a working visit with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. (Claus Bech/ Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Claus Bech/AP Show More Show Less
4 of17 Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, and Denmark's Crown Princess Mary speak with each other prior to a round table discussion with personnel as they visit the Danner Crisis Center in Copenhagen, Denmark Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The shelter, supported by the Mary Foundation, helps women and children who have been exposed to domestic violence. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
6 of17 Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge second right, hugs a child, during a visit to the Stenurten Forest Kindergarten, in Ballerup, Denmark, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, on the second day of her visit to the country. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Mads Claus Rasmussen/AP Show More Show Less
10 of17 Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge,right, reacts as she speaks to parents about the program, 'Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project' (CIMPH) 'Understanding Your Baby Project' during a visit to the Children's Museum at Frederiksberg, Copenhagen, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. The Duchess is in Copenhagen on a two day working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanipix via AP) Liselotte Sabroe/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17 Denmark's Queen Margrethe, centre and Crown Princess Mary, left, welcome Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, during her visit to Christian IX's Palace, in Copenhagen, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The Duchess is in Copenhagen on the second day of a working visit with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. (Owen Humphreys/Pool Photo via AP) Owen Humphreys/AP Show More Show Less
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Duchess of Cambridge met Wednesday with Denmark’s popular monarch, Queen Margrethe, and her daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary, in Copenhagen as part of a two-day visit to learn more about how Denmark has led efforts in early childhood development.
Kate slid down a slide at the Lego Foundation PlayLab and hung out with young children in the woods at a forest kindergarten as part of the trip with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, the first time she has taken the work of her institution to the international stage.