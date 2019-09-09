Kate Spade takes NY Fashion Week guests on a city safari

NEW YORK (AP) — Kate Spade took its New York Fashion Week guests on a city safari.

With Anna Kendrick, Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald and Sadie Sink on the front row, the show was held outdoors at Elizabeth Street Garden downtown. Guests on Saturday sat at small cafe tables as influencers and other non-models walked with the real ones down a gravel catwalk.

Nicola Glass says the idea was to celebrate the city's green spaces and offer guests the experience of people watching in a New York City cafe.

Glass reimagined safari-wear in ultra-feminine fabrics, prints and colors. Pink and orange graphics adorned the front of jumpers in lavender and teal. A double-slit gown that skimmed the gravel was printed with leaves of white, teal, pink and orange.