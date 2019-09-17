https://www.trumbulltimes.com/entertainment/article/Kane-Brown-Luke-Combs-among-CMT-Artists-of-the-14445726.php
Kane Brown, Luke Combs among CMT Artists of the Year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay and Thomas Rhett will be honored as country's top stars at the 10th annual CMT Artists of the Year television special.
The 90-minute special will air live from Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 16. It will include tribute performances to each of the honorees, selected by the cable network for having chart-topping albums and singles and selling out arenas across the country.
Brown, Combs and Dan + Shay are receiving this recognition from CMT for the first time. Rhett has been honored before and Underwood will be receiving her fifth CMT Artist of the Year recognition.
