Kane Brown, Luke Combs among CMT Artists of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay and Thomas Rhett will be honored as country's top stars at the 10th annual CMT Artists of the Year television special.

The 90-minute special will air live from Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 16. It will include tribute performances to each of the honorees, selected by the cable network for having chart-topping albums and singles and selling out arenas across the country.

Brown, Combs and Dan + Shay are receiving this recognition from CMT for the first time. Rhett has been honored before and Underwood will be receiving her fifth CMT Artist of the Year recognition.