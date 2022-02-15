Julia Fox, post Ye breakup, walks LaQuan Smith's runway LEANNE ITALIE, Associated Press Feb. 15, 2022 Updated: Feb. 15, 2022 5:42 a.m.
Julia Fox models the LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2022 collection at 60 Pine Street during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
LaQuan Smith walks the runway after showing his Fall/Winter 2022 collection at 60 Pine Street during New York Fashion Week on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — Julia Fox, fresh from her breakup with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, opened LaQuan Smith's New York Fashion Week show in black as the designer honored his beloved late mentor, Andre Leon Talley, with a moment of silence Monday night inside a century-old private club.
His guests scattered around rooms at the Down Town Association, among the city's oldest private clubs, Smith put out a refined yet still signature sexy collection full of sparkle in gold, blue and red, and tiny minis with carved out cutouts in all the right places.