Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Uphill battle to rebuild images
LEANNE ITALIE, AP Entertainment Writer
After an explosive six-week libel trial followed by millions on social media and live TV, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard each face an uphill battle: trying to rebuild their images and careers.
Depp already has a head start, with a jury verdict Wednesday largely favoring his narrative, that his ex-wife defamed him by accusing him of abusing her.