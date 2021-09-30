Italy: Lithe statue of literary heroine draws sexism charges GIULIANA RICOZZI, Associated Press Sep. 30, 2021 Updated: Sep. 30, 2021 11:57 a.m.
ROME (AP) — An Italian artist is defending his sculpture of a 19th century peasant woman against charges of sexism after its unveiling sparked outrage among some lawmakers and art critics who said she looked more like a starlet than a peasant.
“Spigolatrice di Sapri,” a bronze sculpture based on a famous Italian poem of the same name, was unveiled during a Sept. 25 waterfront ceremony in Sapri, southern Italy, in the presence of local officials and former Premier Giuseppe Conte.
