Iconic musician seeks to rebuild Iraq through music QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and ABDELRAHMAN ZEYAD, Associated Press Jan. 25, 2022 Updated: Jan. 25, 2022 1:37 a.m.
1 of8 Iraqi virtuoso oud player Naseer Shamma prepares to perform with an orchestra, at the Iraqi National Theater in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. War kept him away from his beloved homeland for decades. Now Shamma has returned to Iraq with a series of concerts and projects he hopes will support education, culture and the arts in the conflict-scarred nation. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Iraqi virtuoso oud player Naseer Shamma performs with an orchestra -- half of them young women musicians -- at the Iraqi National Theater in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. War kept him away from his beloved homeland for decades. Now Shamma has returned to Iraq with a series of concerts and projects he hopes will support education, culture and the arts in the conflict-scarred nation. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Iraqi virtuoso oud player Naseer Shamma performs with an orchestra, at the Iraqi National Theater in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. War kept him away from his beloved homeland for decades. Now Shamma has returned to Iraq with a series of concerts and projects he hopes will support education, culture and the arts in the conflict-scarred nation. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 The audience stands for Iraqi virtuoso oud player Naseer Shamma as he performs, at the Iraqi National Theater in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. War kept him away from his beloved homeland for decades. Now Shamma has returned to Iraq with a series of concerts and projects he hopes will support education, culture and the arts in the conflict-scarred nation. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Iraqi virtuoso oud player Naseer Shamma, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. War kept him away from his beloved homeland for decades. Now Shamma has returned to Iraq with a series of concerts and projects he hopes will support education, culture and the arts in the conflict-scarred nation. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Iraqi virtuoso oud player Naseer Shamma receives a welcome at the Iraqi National Theater in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. War kept him away from his beloved homeland for decades. Now Shamma has returned to Iraq with a series of concerts and projects he hopes will support education, culture and the arts in the conflict-scarred nation. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Iraqi virtuoso oud player Naseer Shamma receives a welcome at the Iraqi National Theater in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. War kept him away from his beloved homeland for decades. Now Shamma has returned to Iraq with a series of concerts and projects he hopes will support education, culture and the arts in the conflict-scarred nation. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Iraqi virtuoso oud player Naseer Shamma speaks to the audience during a concert at the Iraqi National Theater in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. War kept him away from his beloved homeland for decades. Now Shamma has returned to Iraq with a series of concerts and projects he hopes will support education, culture and the arts in the conflict-scarred nation. Hadi Mizban/AP Show More Show Less
BAGHDAD (AP) — War kept him away from his beloved homeland for decades. Now, virtuoso oud player Naseer Shamma hopes to help rebuild conflict-scarred Iraq through a series of concerts and other projects to support culture and education.
The audience at the Iraqi National Theater were on their feet, overcome with emotion as Shamma played a night of classics from the Iraqi songbook and modern compositions.
Written By
QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and ABDELRAHMAN ZEYAD