Hungarian fashion studio builds Roma cultural prestige JUSTIN SPIKE, Associated Press Dec. 16, 2021 Updated: Dec. 16, 2021 4:57 a.m.
1 of5 Roma sisters Helena, left, and Erika Varga work on a production in their fashion studio, Romani Design, in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Romani Design, a fashion studio in Hungary, is challenging the centuries-old stereotypes faced by the country's Roma minority, and asserting a place at the table of high culture for the historically marginalized group. Bela Szandelszky/AP Show More Show Less
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A fashion studio in Hungary is challenging the centuries-old stereotypes faced by the country's Roma minority, and asserting a place at the table of high culture for the historically marginalized group.
Established by sisters Erika and Helena Varga in 2010, the Romani Design fashion studio has the declared mission of using fashion and applied arts to build the socio-cultural prestige of the Roma community, and to reestablish Roma culture in a modern context.