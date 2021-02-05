Andrews, Evans, Mirren pay tribute to Christopher Plummer The Associated Press Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 6:10 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - Canadian-born actor Christopher Plummer, shown June 15, 1973, poses for a photo before making his musical debut on Broadway in "Cyrano." Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film "The Sound of Music" and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award winner in history, has died. He was 91. Plummer died Friday morning, Feb. 5, 2021, at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side, said Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager. Jerry Mosey/AP Show More Show Less
FILE - Actor Christopher Plummer poses on May 17, 2007, in New York.
FILE - Christopher Plummer poses with the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work in "Beginners" during the 84th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2012, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.
Reactions to the death at 91 of Oscar winner and “Sound of Music” star Christopher Plummer:
“The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend. I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years. My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife, Elaine, and his daughter, Amanda.” — Plummer's “Sound of Music” co-star Julie Andrews, in a statement.
