WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — White House trade adviser Peter Navarro; Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

CBS' “Face the Nation" — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Gary Cohen, a former adviser to President Donald Trump; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Azar; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.

“Fox News Sunday" — Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz; Dr. Tom Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.