Fendi, Del Core lead Milan fashion's runway return COLLEEN BARRY , AP Fashion Writer Sep. 22, 2021 Updated: Sep. 22, 2021 6:08 p.m.
1 of20 Models wear creations for the Fendi Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 A model wears a creation for the Fendi Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
3 of20 A model wears a creation for the Fendi Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
4 of20 A model wears a creation for the Fendi Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 A model wears a creation for the Fendi Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
6 of20 A model wears a creation for the Fendi Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
7 of20 A model wears a creation for the Fendi Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 A model wears a creation for the Jil Sander Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
9 of20 A model wears a creation for the Jil Sander Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
10 of20 A model wears a creation for the Jil Sander Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Models wear creations for the Fendi Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
12 of20 A model wears a creation for the Fendi Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
13 of20 A model wears a creation for the Fendi Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 A model wears a creation for the Fendi Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
15 of20 A model wears a creation for the Fendi Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
16 of20 A model wears a creation for the Fendi Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 A model wears a creation for the Fendi Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
18 of20 A model wears a creation for the Fendi Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
19 of20 Italian rapper Ghali speaks during the presentation of the Benetton women's and men's Spring Summer 2022 collection, unveiled during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Ghali is a new brand ambassador for the Spring Summer 2022 collection. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20 Benetton CEO Massimo Renon, left, speaks during a press conference with Italian rapper Ghali during a presentation of the Benetton women's and men's Spring Summer 2022 collection, unveiled during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
MILAN (AP) — Italy’s fashion capital is again alive with the sound of shoppers swarming boutiques and editors filling socially distanced fashion week venues, a sign of a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.
Milan Fashion Week opened Wednesday with 42 live runway shows and 56 in-person presentations, the biggest presence yet since the pandemic struck Italy 19 months ago, smack dab during fashion week. Adding digital presences, 146 brands are participating in six days of mostly womenswear previews.