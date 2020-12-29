Maverick French designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98 Dec. 29, 2020 Updated: Dec. 29, 2020 8:49 a.m.
1 of17 FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016, file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin acknowledges applause after a show to mark 70 years of his creations, in Paris. France's Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 FILE - In this Sept.7, 1967 file photo, Italy's Gina Lollobrigida and French designer Pierre Cardin arrive at the Venice airport to attend the Venice International Film Festival. France's Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98 AP Show More Show Less
3 of17 FILE - In this May 26, 1965 file photo, French actress Jeanne Moreau was welcomed by friend Pierre Cardin on her arrival at Orly airport in Paris. France's Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98. Pierre Godot/AP Show More Show Less
4 of17 FILE - In this Sept.13, 1960 file photo, Parisian designer Pierre Cardin, with one of his models, shows the new uniform he has created for the hostesses of French television in Paris. France's Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98 Pierre Godot/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 FILE - In this May 3, 2005 file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin presents his exhibition "Design and Fashion 1950- 2005" at the academy for arts in Vienna, Austria. France's Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98 RONALD ZAK/AP Show More Show Less
6 of17 FILE - In this Oct.30 1975 file photo, French designer Pierre Cardin poses in the dressing room at Hotel Pierre in New York. France's Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98 Ray Stubblebine/AP Show More Show Less
7 of17 FILE - In this March 19, 1979 file photo, Pierre Cardin, famed French designer, holds a press conference on his return to the Peoples Republic of China. France's Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98. Marty Lederhandler/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Nov. 13, 2014, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin poses backdropped by some of his designs during the inauguration of the Pierre Cardin Museum in Paris, France. France's Academy of Fine Arts said Tuesday Dec. 29, 2020, that famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died aged 98. Jacques Brinon/AP Show More Show Less
9 of17 FILE - In this Oct.6, 2008 file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin stands with models wearing his creations at his villa in Theoule sur Mer, southern France. France's Academy of Fine Arts says Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose Space Age style was among the iconic looks of 20th-century fashion, has died at 98. LIONEL CIRONNEAU/AP Show More Show Less
10 of17 FILE - In this May 19, 1979 file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin and escort arrive at the Cannes Festival Palace to see Coppola's "Apocalyplse Now," in Cannes, southern France. France's Academy of Fine Arts says Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose Space Age style was among the iconic looks of 20th-century fashion, has died at 98. Jean-Jacques Levy/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 FILE - In this Sept.24, 1984 file photo, Paris couturier Pierre Cardin and models wearing ensembles from the summer 1985 ready-to-wear Cardin collection pose in Paris. France's Academy of Fine Arts says Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose Space Age style was among the iconic looks of 20th-century fashion, has died at 98. Alexis Duclos/AP Show More Show Less
12 of17 FILE - In this Oct.6, 2008 file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin poses before the presentation of his entire Spring-Summer 2009 and Autumn-Winter 2009 collections at his villa in Theoule sur Mer, southern France. France's Academy of Fine Arts says Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose Space Age style was among the iconic looks of 20th-century fashion, has died at 98. LIONEL CIRONNEAU/AP Show More Show Less
13 of17 FILE - In this Sept.29, 2010 file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin acknowledges applause after his ready to wear spring/summer 2011 collection presented in Paris. France's Academy of Fine Arts says Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose Space Age style was among the iconic looks of 20th-century fashion, has died at 98. Jacques Brinon/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 FILE - In this Nov.13, 2014 file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin poses with dresses behind during the inauguration of the Pierre Cardin Museum in Paris. France's Academy of Fine Arts says Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose Space Age style was among the iconic looks of 20th-century fashion, has died at 98. Jacques Brinon/AP Show More Show Less
15 of17 FILE - In this April 10, 2014 file photo, French designer Pierre Cardin listens media questions at the Milan Design Fair, in Milan, Italy. France's Academy of Fine Arts says Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose Space Age style was among the iconic looks of 20th-century fashion, has died at 98. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
16 of17 FILE - In this Nov.30, 2016 file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin acknowledges applause after a show to mark 70 years of his creations, in Paris. France's Academy of Fine Arts says Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose Space Age style was among the iconic looks of 20th-century fashion, has died at 98. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17 FILE - In this Sept. 19, 1969 file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin's face is framed by 10 hands of models like a sculptur of goddess Siva ornamented with a collection of rings designed by Cardin from his latest jewelery collection, in Paris, France.France's Academy of Fine Arts says Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose Space Age style was among the iconic looks of 20th-century fashion, has died at 98. AP Show More Show Less
PARIS (AP) — Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose famous name embossed everything from wristwatches to bedsheets after his iconic Space Age styles shot him into the fashion stratosphere in the 1960s, has died, the French Academy of Fine Arts said Tuesday. He was 98.
A licensing maverick, Cardin’s name went on thousands of products and in the brand’s heyday in the 1970s and ’80s, while goods bearing his fancy cursive signature were sold at some 100,000 outlets worldwide.