Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson takes honeymoon to D23

Dwayne Johnson, left, and Emily Blunt attend the Go Behind the Scenes with the Walt Disney Studios press line at the 2019 D23 Expo on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Rock is honeymooning at a Disney convention.

Dwayne Johnson got married last weekend to longtime partner Lauren Hashian — and then spent Saturday promoting "Jungle Cruise" at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

He says his new wife didn't mind and added that the ceremony in Hawaii was "wonderful."

Johnson partnered with Emily Blunt to make the movie based on the Disneyland ride, set to be released next year.