Deuxmoi, Instagram's Gossip Girl, talks new novel 'Anon Pls'

These days, people hungry for a status update on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson or Shawn Mendes' Starbucks order are skipping old standbys like TMZ and People and instead turning to Deuxmoi.
The Instagram account boasting 1.7 million followers is run by an anonymous woman living in New York who solicits and shares unconfirmed tips. The pseudonymous Deuxmoi's skyrocketing popularity has led to a weekly podcast devoted to celebrity topics du jour, merchandise, sponsorship deals and, now, a novel published this week that's being developed into an HBO Max series.