Dave Matthews reacts to getting Rock Hall nomination
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Matthews says his band's nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2020 class was unexpected and a "little bit insane."
The Dave Matthews Band frontman told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he feels honored to be amongst a list of music's elite. The seven-member group is among 16 acts nominated for the Hall, including Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. and the Doobie Brothers.
The nominations were announced Tuesday.
The 35th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will take place May 2 in Cleveland.
Matthews also spoke about his nomination while promoting two board games called Chickapig and 25 Outlaws. He co-created the games with Brian Calhoun, a longtime friend and popular guitar maker.
