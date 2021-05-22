Daily readings at tomb honor Dante 700 years after his death COLLEEN BARRY, Associated Press May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 2:53 a.m.
School children stand in front of poet Dante Alighieri's tomb, in Ravenna, Italy, Saturday, May 8, 2021.
Ravenna citizen Giuliana Turati holds a copy of the Divina Commedia "Divine Comedy" by poet Dante Alighieri as she listens to a reading by volunteer Carlotta Zangolli in front of Alighieri's tomb, in Ravenna, Italy, Saturday, May 8, 2021.
The entrance of poet Dante Alighieri's tomb, in Ravenna, Italy, Saturday, May 8, 2021.
A woman looks at ancient books displayed at the "Dante. La visione dell'arte" (Dante. The Vision of Art) exhibition, in Forli, Italy, Saturday, May 8, 2021.
A woman looks at a portrait of poet Dante Alighieri, by an 18th century Florentine anonymous painter, at the "Dante. La visione dell'arte" (Dante. The Vision of Art) exhibition, in Forli, Italy, Saturday, May 8, 2021.
A statue of poet Dante Alighieri stands out in Santa Croce square, Florence, Italy, Thursday, May 13, 2021.
RAVENNA, Italy (AP) — As she has each evening for the last eight months, Giuliana Turati opened her well-worn copy of Dante’s “Divine Comedy” as the last of 13 peels of a church bell reverberated around the tomb of the great Italian poet.
Italy is honoring Dante Alighieri — who died in exile from Florence on Sept. 13, 1321 — in myriad ways on the 700th anniversary of his death. Those include new musical scores and gala concerts, exhibits and dramatic readings against stunning backgrounds in every corner of the country. Pope Francis has written an Apostolic letter, the latest by a pope examining Dante’s relationship with the Roman Catholic Church.