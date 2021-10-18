Connecticut online sports betting set to fully begin Tuesday

Connecticut regulators announced Monday that online sports wagering and online casino games can begin in earnest within hours, now that a seven-day limited “soft launch” of the state's newest forms of wagering has been successfully completed.
Three organizations — the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, the Mohegan Tribe and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe — will be allowed to begin offering online sports betting at 6 a.m. Tuesday to all adults age 21 and older. Betting will take place through the organizations' respective partners: Rush Street Interactive, FanDuel and DraftKings. Each was limited to an initial 750 patrons during last week's soft launch.