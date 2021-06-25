Colosseum tourists can go underground to see 'backstage' June 25, 2021 Updated: June 25, 2021 11:23 a.m.
ROME (AP) — After 2 1/2 years of work to shore up the Colosseum’s underground passages, tourists will be able to go down and wander through part of what what had been the ancient arena’s “backstage.”
Italy’s culture minister on Friday formally announced the completion of work to shore-up and restore the underground section in the presence of the founder of Tod’s, the shoe and luxury goods maker, who has footed the bill.