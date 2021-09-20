Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2:
Sept. 26: Country singer David Frizzell is 80. Actor Kent McCord (“Adam 12”) is 79. “The Weakest Link” host Anne Robinson is 77. Singer Bryan Ferry is 76. Actor Mary Beth Hurt is 75. Singer-actor Olivia Newton-John is 73. Actor James Keane (“Bulworth,” TV’s “The Paper Chase”) is 69. Singer-guitarist Cesar Rosas of Los Lobos is 67. Country singer Carlene Carter is 66. Actor Linda Hamilton is 65. Singer Cindy Herron of En Vogue is 60. Actor Melissa Sue Anderson (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 59. Singer Tracey Thorn of Everything But the Girl is 59. TV personality Jillian Barberie is 55. Guitarist Jody Davis of Newsboys is 54. Actor Jim Caviezel (“The Passion of the Christ”) is 53. Actor Tricia O’Kelley (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 53. Actor Ben Shenkman (“Royal Pains,” “Angels in America”) is 53. Singer Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men is 49. Music producer Dr. Luke is 48. Jazz trumpeter Nicholas Payton is 48. Singer and TV personality Christina Milian is 40. Actor Zoe Perry (“Young Sheldon”) is 38. Singer-songwriter Ant Clemons is 30.