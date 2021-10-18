Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 24-30:

Oct. 24: Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman is 85. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 82. Actor Kevin Kline is 74. Actor Doug Davidson (“The Young and the Restless”) is 67. Actor B.D. Wong is 61. Actor Zahn McClarnon (“Reservation Dogs,” “Hawkeye”) is 55. Singer Michael Trent of Shovels and Rope is 44. Drummer Ben Gillies of Silverchair is 42. Singer Monica is 41. Singer-actor and co-host of “The Real” Adrienne Bailon Houghton of 3LW (“The Cheetah Girls”) is 38. Actor Tim Pocock (TV’s “Camp,” film’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”) is 36. Rapper-actor Drake is 35. Actor Shenae Grimes (“90210”) is 32. Actor Eliza Taylor (“The 100”) is 32. Actor Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) is 26. Actor Hudson Yang (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 18.

Oct. 25: Actor Marion Ross is 93. Singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 77. Guitarist Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest is 74. Actor Brian Kerwin is 72. Guitarist Matthias Jabs of Scorpions is 65. Actor Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”) is 64. Country singer Mark Miller of Sawyer Brown is 63. Drummer Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and of Chickenfoot is 60. Actor Tracy Nelson (“Father Dowling Mysteries”) is 58. Actor Michael Boatman (“The Good Wife,” ″Spin City”) is 57. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson (“The Cleveland Show”) is 57. Actor Mathieu Amalric (“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Quantum of Solace”) is 56. Singer Speech (Arrested Development) is 53. Comedian Samantha Bee (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” ″The Daily Show”) is 52. Actor Adam Goldberg (“Saving Private Ryan”) is 51. Actor Adam Pascal (“Rent”) is 51. Guitarist Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies is 51. Actor Persia White (“Girlfriends”) is 51. Country singer Chely Wright is 51. Actor Leslie Grossman (“American Horror Story,” “Popular”) is 50. Classical violinist Midori is 50. Actor Craig Robinson (“The Office”) is 50. Actor Mehcad Brooks (“Supergirl,” ″Desperate Housewives”) is 41. Actor Josh Henderson (“Desperate Housewives”) is 40. Singer Jerome Jones (Romeo) of Immature is 40. Singer Katy Perry is 37. Singer Austin Winkler (Hinder) is 37. Singer Ciara is 36. Actor Krista Marie Yu (“Dr. Ken”) is 33. Actor Rachel Matthews (“Frozen 2”) is 28.

Oct. 26: Actor Jaclyn Smith (“Charlie’s Angels”) is 76. “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak is 75. Musician Bootsy Collins is 70. Actor James Pickens Jr. (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 69. Musician David Was of Was (Not Was) is 69. Guitarist Keith Strickland of The B-52′s is 68. Actor Lauren Tewes (“The Love Boat”) is 68. Actor D.W. Moffett (“Chicago Med”) is 67. Actor Rita Wilson is 65. Actor Patrick Breen (“Madam Secretary”) is 61. Actor Dylan McDermott (“The Practice”) is 60. Actor Cary Elwes is 59. Singer Natalie Merchant is 58. Actor Steve Valentine (“Crossing Jordan”) is 55. Country singer Keith Urban is 54. Actor Tom Cavanagh (“The Flash,” ″Ed”) is 53. Actor Rosemarie DeWitt (“The United States of Tara”) is 50. Actor Anthony Rapp (“Rent”) is 50. Writer-actor Seth McFarlane (“Family Guy”) is 48. TV host Paula Faris (“The View”) is 46. Actor Florence Kasumba (“Black Panther”) is 45. Actor Jon Heder (“Blades of Glory,” ″Napoleon Dynamite”) is 44. Singer Mark Barry of BBMak is 43. Actor Folake Olowofoyeku (“Bob Hearts Abishola”) is 38. Rapper Schoolboy Q is 35. Actor Beulah Koale (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 30.

Oct. 27: Actor-comedian John Cleese is 82. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 79. Director Ivan Reitman is 75. Country singer-guitarist Jack Daniels (Highway 101) is 72. Bassist Garry Tallent of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 72. Author Fran Lebowitz is 71. Guitarist K.K. Downing (Judas Priest) is 70. TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 70. Actor-director Roberto Benigni (“Life Is Beautiful”) is 69. Actor Peter Firth (“That’s Life”) is 68. Actor Robert Picardo (“The Wonder Years,” ″China Beach”) is 68. Singer Simon LeBon of Duran Duran is 63. Keyboardist J.D. McFadden (Sixpence None the Richer, The Mavericks) is 57. Drummer Jason Finn of Presidents of the United States of America is 54. Actor Sean Holland (Film and TV “Clueless”) is 53. Actor Channon Roe (“Murder in the First”) is 52. Actor Sheeri Rappaport (“CSI,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 44. TV personality Kelly Osbourne is 37. Actor Bryan Craig (“General Hospital”) is 30. Actor Troy Gentile (“The Goldbergs”) is 28.

Oct. 28: Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 94. Actor Joan Plowright is 92. Actor Jane Alexander is 82. Actor Dennis Franz (“NYPD Blue”) is 77. Actor-singer Telma Hopkins (Tony Orlando and Dawn) is 73. Actor Annie Potts is 69. Songwriter-music producer Desmond Child is 68. Drummer Stephen Morris of New Order is 64. Singer-guitarist William Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain is 63. Actor Mark Derwin (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” ″Life With Bonnie”) is 61. Actor Daphne Zuniga (“Melrose Place”) is 59. Actor Lauren Holly is 58. “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood is 58. Actor Jami Gertz is 56. Actor Chris Bauer (“True Blood”) is 55. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 55. Actor Julia Roberts is 54. Fiddler Caitlin Cary (Whiskeytown) is 53. Actor Jeremy Davies (“Lost,” “Justified”) is 52. Singer Ben Harper is 52. Country singer Brad Paisley is 49. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 47. Actor Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones,” ″Star Wars” films) is 43. Singer Justin Guarini (“American Idol”) is 43. Singer Brett Dennen is 42. Guitarist Dave Tirio of Plain White T’s is 42. Actor Matt Smith (“The Crown,” ″Dr. Who”) is 39. Actor Finn Wittrock (“American Horror Story: Freak Show”) is 37. Actor Troian Bellisario (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 36. Singer-rapper Frank Ocean is 34. Actor Lexi Ainsworth (“General Hospital”) is 29. Actor Nolan Gould (“Modern Family”) is 23.

Oct. 29: Banjo player Sonny Osborne of The Osborne Brothers is 84. Country singer Lee Clayton is 79. Guitarist Denny Laine (Wings, Moody Blues) is 77. Singer-actor Melba Moore is 76. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 74. Actor Kate Jackson is 73. Actor Dan Castellaneta (“The Simpsons”) is 64. Singer Randy Jackson of The Jacksons is 60. Drummer Peter Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 56. Actor Joely Fisher (“Ellen”) is 54. Rapper Paris is 54. Actor Grayson McCouch (“Gotham”) is 53. Singer SA Martinez of 311 is 52. Actor Winona Ryder is 50. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross is 49. Actor Gabrielle Union is 49. Actor Trevor Lissauer (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 48. Actor Milena Govich (“Law and Order”) is 45. Actor Jon Abrahams (“Meet the Parents”) is 44. Actor Brendan Fehr (“CSI: Miami,” ″Roswell”) is 44. Actor Ben Foster (“Six Feet Under”) is 41. Bassist Chris Baio of Vampire Weekend is 37. Actor Janet Montgomery (“New Amsterdam”) is 36. Actor India Eisley (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 28.

Oct. 30: Songwriter Eddie Holland of Holland-Dozier-Holland is 82. Singer Grace Slick is 82. Singer Otis Williams of The Temptations is 80. Actor Henry Winkler is 76. TV journalist Andrea Mitchell is 75. Bassist Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles (and Poco) is 74. Actor Harry Hamlin is 70. Actor Charles Martin Smith (“American Graffiti”) is 68. Country singer T. Graham Brown is 67. Actor Kevin Pollak is 64. Singer-guitarist Jerry De Borg of Jesus Jones is 61. Actor Michael Beach (“Soul Food,” ″Third Watch”) is 58. Singer-guitarist Gavin Rossdale of Bush is 56. Actor Jack Plotnick (“Reno 911!”) is 53. “Cash Cab” host Ben Bailey is 51. Actor Billy Brown (“How To Get Away With Murder,” “Dexter”) is 51. Actor Nia Long is 51. Country singer Kassidy Osborn of SHeDAISY is 45. Actor Gael Garcia Bernal (“Babel,” ″The Motorcycle Diaries”) is 43. Actor Matthew Morrison (“Glee”) is 43. Actor Fiona Dourif (“When We Rise,” ″True Blood”) is 40. Actor Shaun Sipos (“Melrose Place”) is 40. Actor Tasso Feldman (“The Resident”) is 38. Actor Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 33. Actor Tequan Richmond (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 29. Actor Kennedy McMann (TV’s “Nancy Drew”) is 25.