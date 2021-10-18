Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 24-30:

Oct. 24: Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman is 85. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 82. Actor Kevin Kline is 74. Actor Doug Davidson (“The Young and the Restless”) is 67. Actor B.D. Wong is 61. Actor Zahn McClarnon (“Reservation Dogs,” “Hawkeye”) is 55. Singer Michael Trent of Shovels and Rope is 44. Drummer Ben Gillies of Silverchair is 42. Singer Monica is 41. Singer-actor and co-host of “The Real” Adrienne Bailon Houghton of 3LW (“The Cheetah Girls”) is 38. Actor Tim Pocock (TV’s “Camp,” film’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”) is 36. Rapper-actor Drake is 35. Actor Shenae Grimes (“90210”) is 32. Actor Eliza Taylor (“The 100”) is 32. Actor Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) is 26. Actor Hudson Yang (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 18.