Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 18-24

July 18: Director Paul Verhoeven (“Basic Instinct,” ″Showgirls”) is 83. Singer Brian Auger is 82. Singer Dion is 82. Actor James Brolin is 81. Singer Martha Reeves of Martha and The Vandals is 80. Guitarist Wally Bryson of The Raspberries is 72. Actor Margo Martindale (“Sneaky Pete,” “The Americans”) is 70. Bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs is 67. Actor Audrey Landers (“Dallas”) is 65. Drummer Nigel Twist of The Alarm is 64. Actor Anne-Marie Johnson (“That’s So Raven,” “In the Heat of the Night”) is 61. Actor Elizabeth McGovern (“Downton Abbey”) is 60. Keyboardist John Hermann of Widespread Panic is 59. Talk show host/actor Wendy Williams is 57. Actor Vin Diesel is 54. Actor Grant Bowler (“True Blood,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 53. Actor Eddie Matos (“All My Children”) is 49. Rapper M.I.A. is 46. Guitarist Daron Malakian of System of a Down and of Scars on Broadway is 46. Actor Elsa Pataky (“The Fast and the Furious” films) is 45. Drummer Tony Fagenson (Eve 6) is 43. Actor Kristen Bell is 41. Actor Michiel Huisman (“Game of Thrones”) is 40. Singer Ryan Cabrera is 39. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“Quantico”) is 39. Drummer Aaron Gillespie of Underoath is 38. Actor Chace Crawford (“Gossip Girl”) is 36. Bassist Paul Kowert of Punch Brothers is 35. Guitarist Joe Dean Jr. (Dailey and Vincent) is 32.

July 19: Actor Helen Gallagher (“Ryan’s Hope”) is 95. Country singer Sue Thompson is 95. Singer Vikki Carr is 81. Musician Commander Cody is 77. Actor George Dzundza (“Hack,” “Law and Order”) is 76. Singer-bassist Alan Gorrie of Average White Band is 75. Guitarist Brian May of Queen is 74. Guitarist Bernie Leadon (Eagles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 74. Actor Beverly Archer (“Major Dad, “Mama’s Family”) is 73. Actor Peter Barton (“Sunset Boulevard,” ″Burke’s Law”) is 65. Drummer Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) is 61. Actor Campbell Scott is 60. Actor Anthony Edwards (“ER”) is 59. Country singer Kelly Shiver (Thrasher Shiver) is 58. Actor Clea Lewis (“Ellen”) is 56. Singer Urs Buhler of Il Divo is 50. Drummer Jason McGerr of Death Cab for Cutie is 47. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 45. Actor Erin Cummings (“Astronaut Wives Club”) is 44. TV Chef Marcela Valladolid (“The Kitchen”) is 43. Actor Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”) is 41. Actor Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 39. Actor Trai Byers (“Empire,” ″Selma”) is 38. Actor Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville,” ″Empire”) is 37. Comedian Dustin Ybarra (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World”) is 35. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence (“Even Stevens”) is 31.

July 20: Actor Sally Ann Howes (“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”) is 91. Bassist John Lodge of the Moody Blues is 78. Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 77. Singer Kim Carnes is 76. Guitarist Carlos Santana is 74. Guitarist Jay Jay French of Twisted Sister is 69. Drummer Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols is 65. Actor Donna Dixon (“Bosom Buddies”) is 64. Keyboardist Mick McNeil of Simple Minds is 63. Country singer Radney Foster is 62. Actor Dean Winters (“30 Rock,” Mayhem in Allstate commercials) is 57. Guitarist Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam is 55. Actor Reed Diamond (“Judging Amy,” ″Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 54. Actor Josh Holloway (“Lost”) is 52. Singer Vitamin C is 52. Actor Sandra Oh is 50. Actor Omar Epps is 48. Actor Simon Rex is 47. Actor Judy Greer (“The Village,” ″Arrested Development”) is 46. Actor Charlie Korsmo (“Can’t Hardly Wait,” ″Hook”) is 43. Singer Elliott Yamin (“American Idol”) is 43. Model Gisele Bundchen is 41. Guitarist Mike Kennerty of All-American Rejects is 41. Actor Percy Daggs III (“Veronica Mars”) is 39. Actor John Francis Daley (“Bones,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 36. Dancer-country singer Julianne Hough (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 33. Actor Billi Bruno (“According to Jim”) is 25.

July 21: Movie director Norman Jewison (“Moonstruck,” “Fiddler on the Roof”) is 95. Actor Leigh Lawson (“Tess”) is 78. Singer Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) is 73. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau (“Doonesbury”) is 73. Actor Jamey Sheridan (“Homeland”) is 70. Singer-guitarist Eric Bazilian of The Hooters is 68. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 64. Actor Lance Guest (“Lou Grant”) is 61. Actor Matt Mulhern (“Major Dad”) is 61. Singer Emerson Hart of Tonic is 52. Actor Alysia Reiner (“Orange is the New Black”) is 51. Singer Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums is 51. Country singer Paul Brandt is 49. Keyboardist Korey Cooper of Skillet is 49. Actor Ali Landry is 48. Comedian Steve Byrne (“Sullivan and Son”) is 47. Percussionist Tato Melgar of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 44. Actor Justin Bartha (“The Hangover”) is 43. Actor Sprague Grayden (“Jericho,” “24”) is 43. Actor Josh Hartnett is 43. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 43. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 43. Singer Brad Mates of Emerson Drive is 43. “American Idol” runner-up Blake Lewis is 40. Singer Romeo Santos is 40. Drummer Will Berman of MGMT is 39. Keyboardist Johan Carlsson of Carolina Liar is 37. Actor Vanessa Lengies (“Stick It,” ″American Dreams”) is 36. Actor Betty Gilpin (“GLOW,” “Nurse Jackie”) is 35.

July 22: Actor Louise Fletcher is 87. Singer Chuck Jackson is 84. Actor Terence Stamp is 83. Singer George Clinton is 80. Singer-actor Bobby Sherman is 78. Actor Danny Glover is 75. Writer-director Paul Schrader is 75. Singer Don Henley is 74. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 74. Composer Alan Menken (“Little Mermaid,” ″Little Shop of Horrors”) is 72. Singer-actor Lonette McKee (“The Women of Brewster Place”) is 68. Musician Al Di Meola is 67. Actor Willem Dafoe is 66. Actor John Leguizamo is 61. Singer Keith Sweat is 60. Singer Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls is 58. Actor-comedian David Spade is 57. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux (“JAG,” “Little House on the Prairie”) is 56. Bassist Pat Badger of Extreme is 54. Actor Irene Bedard (“Pocahontas”) is 54. Actor Rhys Ifans (“Elementary,” ″Notting Hill”) is 54. Actor-singer Jaime Camil (“Jane the Virgin”) is 48. Musician Daniel Jones (Savage Garden) is 48. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 48. Actor Franka Potente (“The Bourne Identity”) is 47. Actor Parisa Fitz-Henley (“Jessica Jones,” “Midnight, Texas”) is 44. Actor A.J. Cook (“Criminal Minds”) is 43. Actor Keegan Allen (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 34. Singer-actor Selena Gomez is 29.

July 23: Actor Ronny Cox (“Deliverance,” “RoboCop”) is 83. Actor Larry Manetti (“Magnum, P.I.”) is 78. Singer David Essex is 74. Singer and former Congressman John Hall (Orleans) is 73. Guitarist Blair Thornton of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 71. Actor Belinda Montgomery (“Doogie Howser, MD”) is 71. Actor Lydia Cornell (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 68. Actor Woody Harrelson is 60. Guitarist Martin Gore of Depeche Mode is 60. Actor Eriq Lasalle (“ER”) is 59. Drummer Yuval Gabay (Soul Coughing) is 58. Guitarist Slash of Velvet Revolver and of Guns N’ Roses is 56. Actor Juan Pope (formerly J. Lamont Pope) (“My Name Is Earl,” ″Family Matters”) is 54. Model Stephanie Seymour is 53. Actor Charisma Carpenter (“Veronica Mars”) is 51. Singer Sam Watters of Color Me Badd is 51. Singer Dalvin DeGrate of Jodeci is 50. Musician Alison Krauss is 50. Drummer Chad Gracey of Live is 50. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans (“The Wayans Brothers”) is 49. Country singer Shannon Brown is 48. Actor Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent,” “Crossing Jordan”) is 48. Actor Stephanie March (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 47. Actor Shane McRae (“Sneaky Pete”) is 44. Fiddler David Pichette (Emerson Drive) is 44. Singer Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child) is 41. Actor Paul Wesley (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 39. Actor Krysta Rodriguez (“Smash”) is 37. Actor Daniel Radcliffe (“Harry Potter” movies) is 32. Drummer Neil Perry of The Band Perry is 31. Actor Lili Simmons (TV’s “The Purge”) is 28. Country singer Danielle Bradbery (“The Voice”) is 25.

July 24: Actor John Aniston (“Days of Our Lives”) is 88. Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 85. Actor Mark Goddard (“Lost In Space”) is 85. Actor Chris Sarandon is 79. Comedian Gallagher is 75. Actor Robert Hays (“Airplane!”) is 74. Actor Michael Richards (“Seinfeld”) is 72. Actor Lynda Carter is 70. Director Gus Van Sant is 69. Country singer Pam Tillis is 64. Actor Kadeem Hardison (“A Different World”) is 56. Actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 53. Actor Laura Leighton (“Melrose Place”) is 53. Actor John P. Navin Jr. is 53. NBA player-turned-actor Rick Fox (“Greenleaf,” “Oz”) is 52. Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 52. Director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”) is 50. Actor Jamie Denbo (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 48. Actor Eric Szmanda (“CSI”) is 46. Actor Rose Byrne is 42. Country singer Jerrod Neimann is 42. Actor Summer Glau (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is 40. Actor Sheaun McKinney (“The Neighborhood”) is 40. Actor Elisabeth Moss is 39. Actor Anna Paquin is 39. Actor Megan Park (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 35. Actor Mara Wilson (“Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Matilda”) is 34. Actor Sarah Steele (“The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife”) is 33. Singer Jay McGuiness of The Wanted is 31. Actor Emily Bett Rickards (TV’s “Arrow”) is 30. TV personality Bindi Irwin (“Bindi: The Jungle Girl” and “Crikey! It’s the Irwins”) is 23.