'Titane' wins top Cannes honor, 2nd ever for female director JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer July 17, 2021 Updated: July 17, 2021 7:45 p.m.
1 of38 Director Julia Ducournau, winner of the Palme d'Or for the film 'Titane' poses for photographers during a photo call following the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of38 Jury president Spike Lee, center, holds his head in hands after accidentally revealing the film 'Titane' as the winner of the Palme d'Or as jury members Tahar Rahim, left, Jessica Hausner, back center, and Melanie Laurent look on during the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
3 of38 Sharon Stone, left, looks on as Vincent Lindon, from second left, director Julia Ducournau, and Agathe Rousselle accept the Palme d'Or for the film 'Titane' during the awards ceremony for the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
4 of38 Jury president Spike Lee holds his head in hands after accidentally revealing the film 'Titane' as the winner of the Palme d'Or during the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
5 of38 Jury president Spike Lee, right, appears during the awards ceremony for the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
6 of38 Jury members Maggie Gyllenhaal, from left, Jessica Hausner, Mati Diop, Spike Lee, Melanie Laurent,Tahar Rahim, Mylene Farmer, and Kleber Mendonca Filho poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and premiere of the closing film 'OSS 117: From Africa with Love' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
7 of38 Rosamund Pike poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and premiere of the closing film 'OSS 117: From Africa with Love' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
8 of38 Jury president Spike Lee, centre, poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and premiere of the closing film 'OSS 117: From Africa with Love' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
9 of38 Oliver Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and premiere of the closing film 'OSS 117: From Africa with Love' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
10 of38 Sharon Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and premiere of the closing film 'OSS 117: From Africa with Love' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
11 of38 Leonie Hanne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Stillwater’ at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
12 of38 Rosamund Pike, left, and Sharon Stone pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and premiere of the closing film 'OSS 117: From Africa with Love' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
13 of38 Vincent Lindon, left, and director Julia Ducournau accept the Palme d'Or for the film 'Titane' during the awards ceremony for the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
14 of38 Director Asghar Farhadi poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'A Hero' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
15 of38 Vincent Lindon, from left, director Julia Ducournau, Agathe Rousselle, Garance Marillier and Lais Salameh pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Titane' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
16 of38 Tilda Swinton poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Memoria' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
17 of38 Elodie Frege poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Benedetta' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, July 9, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
18 of38 Sharon Stone poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony and premiere of the closing film 'OSS 117: From Africa with Love' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
19 of38 Jury members Tahar Rahim, from back left, Jessica Hausner, Kleber Mendonca Filho, Mylene Farmer, Spike Lee, from bottom left, Melanie Laurent, Song Kang-ho, and Mati Diop appear during the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
20 of38 Director Julia Ducournau poses for portrait photographs for the film 'Titane' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
21 of38 Rosamund Pike, left, poses with Nadav Lapid, center, director of 'Ahed's Knee' and Apichatpong Weerasethakul, director of 'Memoria' as they accept the jury prize during the awards ceremony for the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
22 of38 Valeria Golino, center poses with Ron Mael, left, and Russell Mael, right as they accept the award for best director on behalf of Leos Carax for the film 'Annette' during the awards ceremony for the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
23 of38 Caleb Landry Jones accepts the award for best actor for the film' Nitram' during the awards ceremony for the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
24 of38 Director Julia Ducournau, winner of the Palme d'Or for the film 'Titane' poses for photographers during a photo call following the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
25 of38 Renate Reinsve, winner of the award for best actress for the film 'The Worst Person in The World', poses for photographers during the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
26 of38 Director Julia Ducournau holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Titane' during the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
27 of38 Caleb Landry Jones poses for photographers with the award for best actor for the film' Nitram' during the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
28 of38 Jury president Spike Lee, second from left, almost announces 'Titane' as the winner of the Palme d'Or for the second time as fellow jury members Tahar Rahim, from bottom left, Melanie Laurent, and Song Kang-ho look on during the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
29 of38 Jury president Spike Lee, bottom center, almost announces 'Titane' as the winner of the Palme d'Or for the second time as fellow jury members Tahar Rahim, bottom left, Jessica Hausner, back left, Melanie Laurent, bottom right, and Kleber Mendonca Filho, back left, look on during the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
30 of38 Jury president Spike Lee, center, holds his head in hands after accidentally revealing the film 'Titane' as the winner of the Palme d'Or as jury members Tahar Rahim, left, Jessica Hausner, back center, and Melanie Laurent look on during the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
31 of38 Jury president Spike Lee, bottom left, almost announces 'Titane' as the winner of the Palme d'Or for the second time as fellow jury members Tahar Rahim, from back left, Jessica Hausner, Kleber Mendonca Filho and Melanie Laurent, bottom right, look on during the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
32 of38 Director Julia Ducournau holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Titane' during the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
33 of38 Caleb Landry Jones poses for photographers with the award for best actor for the film' Nitram' during the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
34 of38 Director Julia Ducournau, center, winner of the Palme d'Or for the film 'Titane' poses with Agathe Roussell, left, and Vincent Lindon during the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
35 of38 Joachim Trier, left, and Renate Reinsve, winner of the award for best actress for the film 'The Worst Person in The World' appear in the audience during the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
36 of38 Director Julia Ducournau, left, hugs jury president Spike Lee after winning the Palme d'Or for her film 'Titane' during the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
37 of38 Asghar Farhadi, winner of the grand prix award for the film 'A Hero' poses for photographers during a photo call following the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
38 of38 Director Julia Ducournau, center, winner of the Palme d'Or for the film 'Titane' poses with Vincent Lindon, left, and Agathe Rousselle during a photo call following the awards ceremony at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
Julia Ducournau's “Titane,” a wild body-horror thriller featuring sex with a car and a surprisingly tender heart, won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, making Ducournau just the second female filmmaker to win the festival’s top honor in its 74 year history.
The win on Saturday was mistakenly announced by jury president Spike Lee at the top of the closing ceremony, broadcast in France on Canal+, unleashing a few moments of confusion. Ducournau, a French filmmaker, didn't come to the stage to accept the award until the formal announcement at the end of the ceremony. But the early hint didn't diminish from her emotional response.