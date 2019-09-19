Bus crashes carrying country singer Josh Turner's road crew

A passenger bus for country singer Josh Turner crashed in San Luis Obispo County while carrying the road crew for the country and gospel singer. Turner and his band were not on the bus.

SHANDON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in central California say a passenger bus has crashed while carrying the road crew for country and gospel singer Josh Turner, leaving one dead and seven injured.

Turner and his band were not on the bus.

Two of the passengers are said to have sustained major injuries and five had moderate injuries.

The bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County when it crashed in Shandon late Wednesday night.

The trip followed a Turner concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, according to media reports.