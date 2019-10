Broadway theater will turn into a cinema for 'The Irishman'

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway will be turning back the clock next month when it turns one of its august theaters into a movie theater and starts screenings of Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman."

Netflix is going to put up a screen in the Belasco Theatre and show the movie on the Broadway model of eight performances a week — Tuesday through Sunday evenings, with matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

The Belasco has been empty since "Network" ended its run in June. Its next tenant will be "Girl from the North Country" in March.

Almost every Broadway theater that is still standing was converted to showing movies, recording radio broadcasts, or being used as a TV recording studio as some point in Times Square's seedier days.