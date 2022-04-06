'Bridgerton' books are popular again, thanks to Netflix show ALICIA RANCILIO, Associated Press April 6, 2022 Updated: April 6, 2022 12:38 p.m.
1 of6 Julia Quinn, the author of the Bridgerton book series, poses at her home in Seattle on March 8, 2022. Two seasons of the "Bridgerton" series, based on Quinn's books, are currently streaming on Netflix. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Shonda Rhimes was on vacation when she stumbled upon the first book in the Regency-era “Bridgerton” book series, “The Duke & I," by Julia Quinn and quickly was all in.
“I immediately went out and bought all the rest of her books,” said Rhimes in a recent interview. "Her way with words is delightful. I thought, ’These are characters I'd want to know.' They had a universal feeling to them and I thought they'd make amazing television."
