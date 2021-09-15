National Book Award longlists announced in 2 categories

NEW YORK (AP) — Stories ranging from retellings of the myths of Paul Bunyan and of Hans Christian Andersen's “The Snow Queen” to a look back at the Black Panther Party are among the 10 nominees on the longlist for the National Book Award for young people's literature.
On Wednesday, the National Book Foundation also announced the longlist for translated books, with fiction originating from Syria, Chile and South Korea among other countries. The French-language author Maryse Conde, often mentioned as a possible Nobel Prize candidate, received her first National Book Award nomination, at age 84, for her novel “Waiting for the Waters to Rise." Richard Philcox was the translator.