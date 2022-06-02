Avenatti gets 4 years in prison for cheating Stormy Daniels BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press June 2, 2022 Updated: June 2, 2022 12:16 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of7 FILE - Stormy Daniels and her attorney Michael Avenatti leave federal court in New York, on April 16, 2018. Avenatti was sentenced Thursday, June, 2, 2020, to four years in prison for cheating client Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who catapulted him to fame, of hundreds of thousands of dollars in book proceeds. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 FILE - Michael Avenatti speaks to members of the media after leaving federal court, Feb. 4, 2022, in New York. Avenatti was sentenced Thursday, June, 2, 2020, to four years in prison for cheating client Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who catapulted him to fame, of hundreds of thousands of dollars in book proceeds. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 FILE - Adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives at the adult entertainment fair "Venus" in Berlin, on Oct. 11, 2018. Avenatti was sentenced Thursday, June 2, 2022, to four years in prison for cheating client Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who catapulted him to fame, of hundreds of thousands of dollars in book proceeds. Markus Schreiber Show More Show Less
4 of7 FILE - Michael Avenatti makes a statement to the press as he leaves federal court in New York, on July 23, 2019. Avenatti was sentenced Thursday, June, 2, 2020, to four years in prison for cheating client Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who catapulted him to fame, of hundreds of thousands of dollars in book proceeds. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 FILE - Michael Avenatti speaks to members of the media after leaving federal court, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in New York. Convicted California lawyer Michael Avenatti wants leniency at sentencing for defrauding former client Stormy Daniels of hundreds of thousands of dollars, his lawyers say, citing a letter in which he told Daniels: “I am truly sorry.” The emailed letter, dated May 13, was included in a submission his lawyers made late Thursday, May 19, 022, in Manhattan federal court in advance of a June 2 sentencing. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 FILE - In this April 16, 2018 file photo, Stormy Daniels, right, and her attorney Michael Avenatti turn from the microphones after speaking as they leave federal court in New York. California lawyer Michael Avenatti wants leniency at sentencing for defrauding former client Stormy Daniels of hundreds of thousands of dollars, his lawyers say, citing a letter in which he told Daniels: “I am truly sorry.” The emailed letter, dated May 13, was included in a submission his lawyers made late Thursday, May 19, 022, in Manhattan federal court in advance of a June 2 sentencing. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 FILE - Adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives at the adult entertainment fair "Venus" in Berlin, Oct. 11, 2018. Convicted California lawyer Michael Avenatti wants leniency at sentencing for defrauding former client Stormy Daniels of hundreds of thousands of dollars, his lawyers say, citing a letter in which he told Daniels: "I am truly sorry." Markus Schreiber Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for stealing book proceeds from Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who catapulted him to fame as he represented her in courtrooms and cable news programs during her legal battles with then-President Donald Trump.
The California lawyer, currently incarcerated, learned his fate in Manhattan federal court, where Judge Jesse M. Furman said the sentence will mean that Avenatti will spend another 2 1/2 years in prison on top of the 2 1/2 years he is already serving after another fraud conviction.
Written By
BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and LARRY NEUMEISTER