  • Director Ang Lee attends the premiere of "Gemini Man," at the TCL Chinese Theater on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP) Photo: Phil Mccarten, Phil Mccarten/Invision/AP / 2019 Invision
    Director Ang Lee attends the premiere of "Gemini Man," at the TCL Chinese Theater on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)
    Director Ang Lee attends the premiere of "Gemini Man," at the TCL Chinese Theater on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)
    Photo: Phil Mccarten, Phil Mccarten/Invision/AP
Photo: Phil Mccarten, Phil Mccarten/Invision/AP
Image 1 of / 3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3
Director Ang Lee attends the premiere of "Gemini Man," at the TCL Chinese Theater on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)
Director Ang Lee attends the premiere of "Gemini Man," at the TCL Chinese Theater on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)
Photo: Phil Mccarten, Phil Mccarten/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Ang Lee has found a new religion in digital filmmaking. But after brutal responses from critics, his quest to remake cinema with crystalline digital imagery and 3-D effects is finding few followers.

This weekend, Lee will release into theaters the latest result of his newfound digital faith, "Gemini Man."

It stars Will Smith as a government assassin who discovers his former mentor cloned him. Like Lee's previous film, the Iraq War veteran tale "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk," ''Gemini Man" was made with a frame rate of 120 frames-per-second and in 3-D.

And like "Billy Lynn," the response from critics has been rough. Reviewers have criticized the film's uninspired storyline but critics' primary contention is with the hyper-realism of its high-frame rate.