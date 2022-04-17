AP Photos: Pandemic-hit theater back in India's northeast ANUPAM NATH, Associated Press April 17, 2022 Updated: April 17, 2022 12:27 a.m.
Prastuti Parashar, owner and lead actor of Awahan theater, prepares for a performance at Xetali village, east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. "The public response has been very good. They love live performances. We have no competition from television and the digital boom," said Parashar. Anupam Nath/AP
Actors of a traveling theater prepare before going on stage at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. Anupam Nath/AP
Workers of Awahan Theater unload material to build a makeshift stage and tent at Chapormukh village, east of Gauhati, India, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. The groups travel with directors, actors, dancers, singers, technicians, drivers and cooks, in addition to all the stage infrastructure to perform three shows in one place before moving on to the next makeshift venue — like a circus show. Anupam Nath/AP
People buy tickets for a performance by Awahan traveling theater at Xetali, east of Gauhati, India, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. The Awahan Theater is among the groups that have resumed performances and it ended its season last week with the advent of the traditional new year. Anupam Nath/AP
An actor of Awahan theater prepares for his role at Xetali village, east of Gauhati, India, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. Anupam Nath/AP
An actor of the Awahan traveling theater group puts her make-up on before going on stage at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Anupam Nath/AP
A volunteer arranges chairs inside a tent for a performance by Awahan Theater at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Anupam Nath/AP
A member of Awahan Theater group offers prayer to the Hindu god Natraj before a performance at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Anupam Nath/AP
Actors of a traveling theater group prepare before going on stage at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. The groups travel with directors, actors, dancers, singers, technicians, drivers and cooks, in addition to all the stage infrastructure to perform three shows in one place before moving on to the next makeshift venue — like a circus show. Anupam Nath/AP
People leave after a performance by Awahan traveling theater at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Anupam Nath/AP
Musicians perform for the Awahan traveling theater at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Anupam Nath/AP
Makeup kits of actors of the Awahan traveling theater lie on a table at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Anupam Nath/AP
Stage workers wait to prepare a set for a performance of Awahan traveling theater at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Anupam Nath/AP
Actors of Awahan theater perform in a dance drama at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Anupam Nath/AP
Actors of Awahan mobile theater group perform at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Anupam Nath/AP
A man controls the electrical settings for a set during a performance of Awahan traveling theater at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Anupam Nath/AP
An actor of Awahan theater prepares for his role at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Anupam Nath/AP
Actors of Awahan theater perform at Xetali village east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment. Anupam Nath/AP
GAUHATI, India (AP) — Traveling theater groups in India's northeastern state of Assam are reviving the local art and culture scene after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in their performances for a year and a half.
Seven roving theater companies are back on stage playing before crowds in villages, towns and cities across the state. These mobile theaters are among the most popular forms of local entertainment.